22/11/2023 – 23:39

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided this Wednesday (22) to annul a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST) that recognized an employment relationship between a delivery man and the delivery company Rappi.

In the decision, Zanin understood that the Labor Court’s decision failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence by recognizing employment relationships between drivers and motorcyclists with companies that operate applications.

“By recognizing the employment relationship, the Labor Court disregarded the legal aspects related to the issue, in particular the precedents of the Federal Supreme Court that enshrine economic freedom and organization of productive activities”, wrote Zanin.

In other recent decisions, the STF also overturned decisions that recognized an employment relationship between an app driver and the Cabify platform.

In at least two judged cases, Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided that the relationship between the driver and the company is commercial and is similar to the cases of independent transporters.