New minister will meet with the president of the STF on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Court, to start negotiations for the inauguration

After having your name approved by the Senate to occupy a vacancy in the stf (Federal Supreme Court), Cristiano Zanin called the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, on the night of this Wednesday (June 21, 2023). The two will meet at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, in Brasília, on Thursday (June 22) to begin negotiations for the inauguration of the president’s nominee Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).