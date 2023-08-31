Ex-GSI testifies this Thursday (31.Aug); silence only applies to matters that may incriminate you

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin authorized on Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) that the former head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias remain silent on topics that may incriminate you when speaking at the CPMI on January 8th.

The general will attend the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry that investigates the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília this Thursday (31.Aug).

The testimony of G. Dias, as he is known, is one of the most awaited by members of the opposition, who defend that the general was colluding with the action of the extremist demonstrators. Former Minister of the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) resigned on April 19 after the release of images of him inside the Planalto Palace on January 8th. The general was in office for 3 months and 18 days.

G. Dias was initially shielded by government supporters in the CPMI, but his summons was approved on June 20. The Commission has also approved the breach of military telephone secrecy.

In the decision (full – 120 KB), Zanin wrote that silence only applies to matters that have the potential to incriminate the former head of GSI. “O The patient is not exempt from answering objective questions that are unrelated to this content, since, as for the other formulations not included in the constitutional protection, everyone has the obligation of not failing with the truth”, reads the document.

In addition to the right to silence, Zanin determined that Gonçalves Dias has a guarantee: