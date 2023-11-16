Decision was taken after agreement with State bodies; in October, the minister accepted the PGR’s request to suspend the event

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), approved this Thursday (November 16, 2023) an agreement for the resumption of the public tender for the PMERJ (Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro). With approval, the competition can continue, but without the minimum reservation of 10% of places for women in the competition.

Last month, Zanin accepted the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to suspend the competition. In the minister’s understanding, women must compete among all available vacancies.

The agreement was approved after a conciliation hearing between the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office, PMERJ and the Allerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

“I note that the public interest is preserved, ensuring the continuity of the competition, without gender restrictions”said Zanin.

The discussion about limiting the participation of women in military competitions began after the STF minister suspended, last month, the competition for Military Police of the Federal District. The measure was taken after the PT (Workers’ Party) sued the Court to challenge a local law that also set a limit of 10% for women’s participation in the corporation’s workforce.

With information from Brazil Agency