Confederation of State Careers challenges the legality of the raise for the governor of MG approved by the Legislative Assembly

The minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court Cristiano Zanin asked for clarification on the state law that establishes a 300% increase in the salaries of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), and state secretaries. The order was signed on Monday (Oct 9, 2023) and published this Wednesday (Oct 11).

By the minister’s decision, Zema and the ALMG (Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais) must express their opinion on the approval of the PL (bill) 24,314 of 2023 –norm that established an increase in salaries from April this year.

The measure was taken to support the judgment of the action in which the Conacate (Confederation of Typical State Careers) disputes the legality of the increase. According to the entity, the new law changed a 2007 rule to increase the salary of the governor of Minas from R$10,500 to R$37,500 in April this year.

The rule also establishes that Zema’s salary will increase to R$41,800 by 2025. In the case of State secretaries, salaries will increase from R$10,000 to R$34,700 by 2025.

For the confederation, the increase represents an increase of R$407 thousand in public expenses in relation to the governor’s salary alone.

“Taking into account the year 2025, the final year of the subsidy increase, the difference becomes even more alarming. There will be a percentage increase of 398.52% in relation to the subsidy from the previous law, generating an increase in expenses of R$407.4 thousand”he stated.

Conacate also mentioned in the process that Minas Gerais is in the process of fiscal recovery with the federal government and has debts of R$160 million.

“Even faced with such a financial situation, the governor requested an increase of almost 400% of his subsidy. This request was accepted by ALMG without an impact study, without a budget forecast and in force in Minas Gerais since May 2023”he said.

According to Government of Minasthe increase was necessary given the 15-year delay in recomposition and was based on the salaries of the Minas Gerais Judiciary.

With information from Brazil Agency.