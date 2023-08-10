Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 21:29

Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent this Wednesday, 9 to the Electoral Court of Acre a request to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) committed a crime by suggesting “shooting the gun” in a rally in Rio Branco in the 2018 campaign.

The decision responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The body argued that, with the end of his term, Bolsonaro lost the right to the forum and, therefore, the case should be processed in the first instance.

“With the advent of the end of the term of President of the Republic, in which the represented Jair Messias Bolsonaro was invested, and he was not re-elected for a subsequent election, there was a supervening cause for the cessation of jurisdictional competence of the Federal Supreme Court”, says one excerpt from Zanin’s dispatch.

The minister inherited the process when he took over the vacancy and the collection of Ricardo Lewandowski, his predecessor, who retired in April. Lewandowski himself sent a series of actions on Bolsonaro to the first instance before leaving the court.

The request to investigate the former president’s statement came from the coalition O Povo Feliz de Novo, of the then candidate for president for the PT Fernando Haddad, defeated by Bolsonaro in 2018. He was accused of electoral insult, incitement to crime and threat. The case will now be processed at the Regional Electoral Court of Acre.