“The patient who lives with obesity still today lacks the awareness of suffering from a disease, of being ill and therefore needs to ask for help in order to then establish a course of treatment with his or her doctor. The moment he realizes he suffers from a pathology is the system to find a treatment path that we already know is long-term”. Thus Iris Zani, president of Amici obesi onlus, on the occasion of the symposium ‘Communicating obesity’ promoted by Johnson & Johnson MedTech as part of the XXXI National Congress of the Italian Society of Surgery for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases (Sicob), underway at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples.

“For about twenty years we have started our business on the web with the creation of a form that has allowed many patients to look for information that they did not have the courage to ask their general practitioner. Unfortunately, the general practitioner often he intervenes when the situation is already dramatic – continued Zani – The new generation of doctors is studying pathology at the University and is therefore ready to advise bariatric surgery as well and not to demonize it as often happens”.

“The patient who experiences obesity – Zani explained – has a particular sensitivity and an ever-changing attitude towards his disease, even more so if he is unaware of it. What a professional must implement is a very psychological approach. But there is no magic wand to figure out the best way to deal with a patient”. , concluded Zani.