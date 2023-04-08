The two key figures: the first has been following him for 30 years, the second has always been involved in leukemia

Two key figures of the San Raffaele hospital deal with the vital parameters and the pathology for which Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in intensive care: they are Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

The first for 30 years the personal physician of the leader of Forza Italia, always close at all times when there was a need to intervene, but also linked to Silvio by now by a deep friendship.

The second was called to deal with the consequences of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia diagnosed in Berlusconi and due to the ongoing complications, in particular bilateral pneumonia and renal failure.

Ciceri has always dealt with the treatment of leukemia acute, aggressive lymphomas, myeloproliferative neoplasms and anaemias. Throughout his career he has developed advanced skills in the field of bone marrow transplantation. For years engaged in the clinical development of advanced therapy programs (such as gene and cell therapy) in the oncological and non-oncological fields.

Born on 29 July 1964 in Milan, Fabio Ciceri head of the hematology and bone marrow transplantation units and since 2022 director of the Cancer Center of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital. full professor of Hematology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, where he directs the respective specialization school and president of Gitmo, the Italian bone marrow transplantation group.

Passionate about classical music and opera, also active in social affairs. engaged for years in international cooperation in the medical health field with Aispo (Italian Association for Solidarity among Peoples), an NGO of which he is also president.

most known figure to the public, nonconformist, courted several times by politics, Alberto Zangrillo he has always chosen medicine declaring I was born a doctor and will die a doctor. Currently head of the Anesthesia and general resuscitation, cardio-thoraco-vascular unit and of the single area of ​​cardiological and cardiac surgery intensive care. For the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University he holds the positions of pro-rector for clinical activities and full professor of anesthesiology and resuscitation.