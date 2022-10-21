Juventus without problems with the Tuscans. The coach did not appreciate his attitude.

Juventus wins and convinces against Empoli that they are unable to resist Allegri’s team. The final result, that of the Stadium, which does not leave much room for interpretation. Poker served to the Tuscans. Zanetti analyzes the game of his to the microphones of DAZN.

KO – Empoli had little to lose, but faced a Juventus as hungry as a provincial. Two headed goals, the physicality of Juventus made the difference. “Empoli played for 60 minutes with personality even if they created little. Then we disappeared from the field, losing our identity and disuniting. This must not happen because otherwise you risk taking seven or eight goals. I take responsibility for what happened. . We kept the pitch and the dribble well, we even got close to a draw but we only managed to look out in their trocar, struggling to find space. And when Juve restarted they always gave the impression of being dangerous. strikers. I had entered Pjaca counting on his motivations and he also played a good match. The problem is that we weren’t able to serve the forwards. The result is heavy, we take him home and we hope he will help us grow. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Dani Alves, Koundé, Antony and much more

PERSPECTIVES – The Stadium, net of a Juventus in crisis, was not the stadium where to score points. The feeling is that Empoli has paid for the light-heartedness of a ranking that is still flattering. And now the calendar is going uphill. Atalanta, Sassuolo and Naples. “Hitting a header like that hurt us. Usually we are good on the dead ball even against teams with great physicality. The truth is that we were light and it is not possible to be light in a match like this. This makes me very angry. . I don’t like to leave a game like this. One thing is to lose one or two to zero. Another is to suffer four. In the heat of the moment, better not to talk, better to file this game and then we will analyze the details to learn how wrong and not repeat it. other great events and we must be ready “.

