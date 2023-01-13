Milan-Inter, Javier Zanetti praises Kakà in the miniseries “The Fantastic 10”: “Devastating on the pitch, but that slip in the 2007 derby…”

Almost twenty years ago – it was January 11, 2004 – he scored his first brace with the Milan shirt, against Reggina, definitively consecrating himself in Italian football. To celebrate Kaka this time it is Javier Zanetti, in those years a great adversary of the Brazilian talent. On the occasion of the special anniversary – and a few days before the Super Cup match between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri – according to Agimeg reports, the Inter flag spoke in the new episode of the miniseries “The Fantastic 10” by Calcio.com, published these hours on the Planet Entertainment data hub. «The first Kakà at Milan was devastatingwhen he started with the ball and chain it was very difficult to stop him – said Zanetti – He was a player who did both phases, helped in defense and then had a great insertion».

Among the innumerable duels engaged against each other, Zanetti – Agimeg explains – he particularly recalls that of derby in December 2007 (later won 2-1 by Inter)when – with Milan momentarily ahead – he managed to interrupt a very dangerous restart: «We both started with the ball and chain running from midfield to the end. I slipped right at the end, before he could cross, under our corner. There San Siro came upon me », he continues.



In addition to his admiration and respect as an opponent, Zanetti also praises the man off the pitch: «He is a very correct person, very loyal, he has great values. We met many times off the pitch and we have a very cordial relationship.” A discourse, concludes Zanetti, which also applies to other great former Rossoneri players: “We’ll see each other for charity matches or other events, perhaps at a dinner, always with great respect”. The appointment with Kakà closes the Calcio.com video series which, explains Agimeg, with the intervention of In recent months, Zanetti has talked about the great football champions, from Maradona and Baggio, to today’s champions such as Messi and Lukaku.

