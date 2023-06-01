The Nerazzurri vice president spoke to Tyc Sport: “Toro have an impressive mentality. I see Leo in Barcelona. And Valentin Carboni has a great future ahead”

Javier Zanetti “blinds” Lautaro Martinez. In an interview with Tyc Sport, the vice president of Inter spoke about the future of Toro, rejecting in particular the court of Real Madrid: “Lautaro has an impressive mentality – he began – and he is respected on and off the pitch. I’m calm in the future because I see him happy with us and I know what he represents for Inter. Does Real want him? We don’t know anything about him and we’re calm.”

Impossible mess — No opening even on the signing of the zero parameter Messi. “Who wouldn’t like to have him in the team? Everyone loves Messi, but very few can afford him. We can’t buy him because we have to respect Financial Fair Play. Today Inter are doing things right: they are pursuing a project sporty and economical in line with what he can spend. Leo is not part of it today. Where will he go next season? Where does he feel happy and therefore we all agree in saying… to Barcelona that for him it means family. Sincerely I can’t imagine him anywhere else, even if I didn’t imagine him at PSG either. Barcelona will make an effort to be able to sign him and then it will depend on Leo.” See also Skriniar remains captain. To replace him, Inter are thinking of Djalò or Scalvini

Coals — Final on Valentin Carboni, protagonist with Argentina’s Under 20 team: “He is a very intelligent boy who comes from a family that ‘chews’ football. Since he arrived he has never stopped improving and this year he has always been in first team. He is young, humble and listens. He can make the difference at any moment in a match. This Under-20 World Cup is good for him and we let him go after talking to coach Mascherano. I foresee a great future for Carboni”.

