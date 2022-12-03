Guest of ESPN Argentina in the studios in Doha, Qatar, Javier Zanetti, vice president of Inter and legend of Argentine football, praised Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, the two happiest notes of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina. Also revealing a background of the market in Nerazzurri colors:

“Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez? I understood that they would lead the way. They are those players with a bright future. It happened with us with Lautaro: we took him at 21, now he’s 25. In these 4 years he has grown a lot. When you buy a young man, you don’t necessarily have to look at what he can give you immediately, but what he can give you in 4-5 years. I was struck by their personality, given that they entered the field in a difficult moment for Argentina and have become protagonists with personality, which is fundamental. They were names that we certainly had in our notebook, but the economic conditions didn’t allow us to make purchases“.