Ducati without riders

Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Michele Pirro have all suffered a serious injury in the last month and in light of this situation the Borgo Panigale manufacturer risks being short of riders ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix scheduled for next weekend in Mandalika. In the last 24 hours, Ducati reported a fractured collarbone for Marco Bezzecchi in training at the Tavullia Ranch and a fracture of the tibial malleolus of the left foot for Michele Pirro.

The fight for the title of Italian Champion of the 2023 CIV Superbike ended on the fourth lap of Race-2 in Imola when Michele Pirroleading the race, he was hit by Lorenzo Zanetti, at that moment in third position. The two were fighting for the title, but Zanetti’s maneuver effectively put an end to the dispute, preventing Pirro from demonstrating his race pace, constantly faster than the others throughout the weekend. Michele managed to get back on the bike and finish the race eleventh, gaining five points, not enough to make up the eight gap. Immediately after the checkered flag the driver from San Giovanni Rotondo stopped and returned to the pits in pain.

Taken to the medical center, clinical tests highlighted the fracture of the tibial malleolus of the left foot, who will be operated on tomorrow at Modena hospital. The values ​​of the championship were clear: Michele Pirro won 7 races out of 12 and was consistently the fastest on all circuits, despite not always managing to materialize the result in the race. Despite this, the nine-time Italian Champion had reached the last race capable of competing. The accident caused by Zanetti prevented him from doing so until the end.

“I don’t want to comment on the accident, the images that are already circulating online speak for themselves – the words of team principal Barni Marco Barnabò – Michele is in hospital with a broken foot and will need surgery. Unfortunately, with this accident we didn’t have the chance to fight for the championship until the end, we would have done so given that we have always been the fastest on all the tracks”. “They told me that yesterday Zanetti would have said ‘or glory, or gravel’ – added Pirro – well, for him today glory and for us gravel. Already yesterday he made a series of overtakes beyond the limit, and instead of sanctioning him they complimented him. The fall and my injury today are the result of his actions being out of his control. It wasn’t the fastest driver who won, but the most incorrect one. Now I will have to have surgery and will be forced to miss the tests with the MotoGP.”