Landlord at San Siro, on the occasion of the gala dinner to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Pupi Foundation (Acerbi, Onana, Calhanoglu, Zanotti, Asllani, sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Baccin, the former Cambiasso and Samuel plus personalities from the world of music and entertainment such as Pezzali, Bertolino, I Penguini Tattici, Casalegno, D’Urso and Barriales), Javier Zanetti spoke of Inter’s moment which, by beating Lecce, took back the solitary second place in the standings. “After the defeat against Bologna – he said – the team gave an excellent response and the success against Lecce allows us to advance in the standings. The performance was important and deserved the three points. Now we have to go back to winning away from home because we lack a bit of continuity: we left too many points on the street and the standings clearly demonstrate it (-15 from leaders Naples, ed). Now the important thing is to work and always improve.”

BETWEEN SPEZIA AND THE CHAMPIONS

—

On Friday at the Peak, Inter will face off against a Spezia fighting not to relegate, then there will be the return of the Champions League round of 16 on the Porto field. The Nerazzurri will start ahead thanks to a 1-0 lead in the first leg, but the road won’t be easy. “We’ll need a concentrated and determined Inter because we’ll play in a very hot stadium and against an opponent who can put us in difficulty because they’re doing well. But I have faith in the group and I am convinced that we will arrive ready for this appointment. The coach and the players will prepare as best they can, but head to the match against Spezia first, which won’t be easy. Winning the three points on Friday would allow us to get to the second round of the Champions League in good shape and with high morale”. Then on the possible Euroderby in the event of the Milanese qualifying for the quarter-finals: “If fate offers us this pairing, we’ll be ready, but first of all we’ll think about going through. The quarter-finals would be an important milestone and testify to the growth of the club: we must be ready and be aware of the opportunity we have”.