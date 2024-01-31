New arrival in Hinwil

The family of young talents continues to expand Sauber Academya junior team from the Hinwil company that supports the promises of the open-wheel categories with the aim of bringing them to their debut in Formula 1. After the press release published at the beginning of January with the promotion of the German Carrie Schreirer, the latest official announcement has arrived in these hours with the arrival of the 20 year old Barbadian Zane Maloney.

Reserve pilot in F1

For the driver who is preparing to contest his second season in Formula 2 at the wheel of the Rodin Motorsport team, it is much more than a 'simple' entry into an academy: in addition to being part of the development program of the Swiss team, Maloney will be also the Reserve driver for the Stake F1 teamsharing this task with Theo Pourchaire.

The carreer

British F4 Champion in 2019 and F3 Vice-Champion in 2022, Maloney became the first driver from his country to establish himself in Europe. Among the various experiences in the world championships, such as participation in the Rookie test in Formula Ethe young talent had been included in the Red Bull Junior Team at the end of 2022, becoming in that case too third driver and reserve of the F1 team the following season. While waiting for the first activities with the Swiss team, Maloney commented on the beginning of this new chapter: “I am honored to join the Sauber Academy and take on the role of reserve driver for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber – he has declared – the name Sauber resonates with Formula One, as it has been part of the sport for over thirty years, paving the way for many drivers who have achieved great success. I am delighted to be joining this family and look forward to working together this season as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula One driver.”

The Barbadian, in addition to the aforementioned Pourchaire and Schreirer, will join other drivers in the Sauber Academy such as Marcus Amand, Lena Bühler and Taym Saleh: “We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy – commented the Director of the junior team Beat Zehnder – His journey in the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he is certainly a great addition to our talent roster. In addition to his Formula 2 campaign, where he will aim to succeed our Théo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share the role of reserve driver for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. On behalf of the entire team, I warmly welcome him on board and look forward to working together and achieving great successes.”