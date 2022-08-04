The Formula 1 teams and drivers are enjoying the first days of the summer break, with the return from ‘holidays’ circled on the calendar on 26 August, the day of the first free practice sessions of the Belgian Grand Prix. In this way, the Circus will therefore return to one of the most legendary circuits in the world such as that of Spa-Francorchampsbut at the same time with the fear and the doubt of being able miss this appointment in the next years. To date, in fact, the future of this event is seriously in the balance and the general idea of ​​no longer being able to see the cars speeding along mythical curves such as the‘Eau Rouge-Raidillon it is already starting to create discontent among fans.

In addition to them, even the organizers of other GPs would be disappointed by the disappearance of the Belgian race on the calendar, including those belonging to a neighboring country such as the Netherlandswhere the world championship weekend will take place on the circuit of Zandvoort. A thought also expressed by the managing director of the Dutch route, Robert van Overdijkwho has reserved an advice to his neighboring colleagues from Belgium, and not only: “This has nothing to do with the track or its history, because it’s all out of the question – explained to the site Formule1.com – I think it has to do with the fact that you have to keep going innovate with your event. I think the same also applies to Spain and the Italian competitions: the FOM does not want to do an hour and a half of television a day, but he wants three days of great television“.

By this, Van Overdijk means the need to create shows and “Entertainment for fans” not only during the sessions on the track, but also for the rest of the weekend. “Why Formula 1 – adds – he can choose any city in the world in this respect ”. A philosophy also fully shared by Prince Bernard van Oranje-Nassaumember of the Dutch royal family and owner of the Zandvoort circuit: “I think Spa is a fantastic track and I hope it stays on the calendar: from an organizational point of view – explains – some things need to change to ensure that the fans have the same experience. This sport is obviously related to marketing. So, as a small country, to stay on the calendar you have to propose other things besides the simple presence of a nice circuit. It is then up to each to give their own interpretation of what they want to do ”.