Do you need a poncho or not during the Formula 1 weekend in Zandvoort?

The weather forecast for the upcoming weekend did not look too good at the beginning of this week. Today the summer weather would leave, with a wet and dirty weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nothing is as changeable as the weather. And certainly weather forecasts only become really accurate as the relevant days get closer. Like the Formula 1 weekend at Zandvoort. That officially starts tomorrow and then of course you have Saturday and Sunday.

It seemed clear at the beginning of this week. You have to travel to Zandvoort with your poncho to brave the showers. As dramatic as it seemed then, it is now not too bad for the first two days. They are predictions, so you always have a chance of the intended rain race. Still, it doesn’t look very bad.

Friday

Yes, there are, according to Weerplaza still a chance of showers this weekend. Friday seems to be the best day. It is cloudy with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees. In terms of rainfall, one speaks of 1.6 mm. So that’s really okay. You can get a little wet, but it won’t really rain tomorrow. So you’re in the right place on the stand. Nice!

Saturday

Saturday looks a little less beautiful. There is a little more room for the sun. However, there is a serious chance of showers during both the third free practice session and qualifying. For Weerplaza it is difficult to say whether the rain will actually fall on the circuit or elsewhere in the municipality. In short, it’s 50/50 if you’re dry. I hope so for your sake.

Sunday

Sunday then. The most important day of the weekend. Also the wettest day. The chance of a rain race is still there. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a pleasant day anyway. Wind force 4 with a chance of wind force 5 and heavy rain showers up to 7 mm. With a maximum of 19 degrees, the track can dry up between the showers.

In other words: poncho to Zandvoort

Yep, get that poncho from the stable or order one. It promises to be wet, especially if you go on a Sunday. After two years of beautiful weather during the Dutch GP, things seem to be different this year. Well, you can’t always have nice weather, can you? How Dutch is a rain race at Zandvoort?

