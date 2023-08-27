Zandvoort, Leclerc on the block: Vasseur pampers him

With the potential that la had this afternoon Ferrari, it was difficult to aspire to a second row. Charles Leclerchowever, gave the impression of being able to get closer than Carlos Sainz did: the turn-9 accident that sent the Monegasque into the barrier in the final, however, nullified any ambitions of the Monegasque, forcing him to start from ninth location of the Dutch Grand Prix.

At Zandvoort Leclerc will be called upon to make a difficult comeback, both because the circuit doesn’t lend itself to overtaking, and because the SF-23 ran into trouble in every session. Frederic Vasseur, however, he hopes in tomorrow’s race pace (which – according to him – gave good results) and in the comeback of Leclerc himself. The Frenchman took the #16 away from responsibility for the Q3 crash, explaining how in such a close battle, taking an extra risk is the only way to make a difference.

Vasseur’s words

“The gap from Verstappen is certainly too much, but that’s not the true picture of today’s session, which was very complicated. Today went how it went, Charles crashed while he was putting on a great lap and was on his limithe probably put the wheel a bit off the dry line and lost the car, but that’s part of the game in qualifying, especially in these conditions“, commented the French a Sky Sports F1.

“We know the conditions were very tricky, and he probably pushed a little too much, but it happens.”, concluded the Prancing Horse team principal. “The plan for Charles was to mount another set before the crash, but we also know that there is a risk of yellow or red flags, so we need to push. It wasn’t a mistake to push, it’s part of the game“.