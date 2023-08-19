It starts again from Zandvoort

After the summer break, F1 is ready to resume hostilities with a one-two that will definitively close the European season of the world-class Circus. Before making a stop in Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, we start again in Zandvoort in the Netherlands, the home garden of Max Verstappen, the undisputed ruler of this season. The Red Bull driver won both in 2021 and 2022 and will be chasing the trio and eleventh success of the season.

There Ferrari went on vacation with Charles Leclerc’s third place at Spa in Belgium and in the Netherlands is looking for confirmations to continue the pursuit of second place in the Constructors’ standings currently occupied by Mercedes which was competitive in the Zandvoort toboggan a year ago .

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Zandvoort circuit. The F2 is also on the track.

Dutch GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday 25th August

10:05 -10:50 F2 Free Practice

12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:30 F2 Qualifying

16:00-17:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 26th August

11:30-12:30 F1 Free Practice 3

13:15 F2 Sprint Race

15:00-16:00 F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 21:00)

Sunday 27th August

10:00 am F2 Feature Race

15:00 F1 Race (delayed on TV8 at 18:00)

The characteristics of the Zandvoort circuit

Track: 4.259km

Laps: 72

DRS zones: 2

Track record in Qualifying : 1’08″885 (Max Verstappen on Red Bull in 2021)

Race track record: 1’11.097 (Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2021)

Race distance: 306,648 km

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen he has already surpassed 300 points in the Drivers’ standings and is 125 ahead of Sergio Perez. Checo in turn stretched on Fernando Alonso in the fight for the place of honor now 40 lengths away for the Asturian. The Aston Martin bearer has only one point ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell close the top-5, but are 50 points away from Alonso. In the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull is unattainable and Mercedes has a fair margin over the pair Aston Martin-Ferrari. The Toto Wolff-led team is 51 points ahead of Aston Martin and 56 points ahead of Ferrari.