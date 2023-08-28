Russell, who makes fun of Zandvoort: the podium faded due to the error in the weather

Among the most disappointed since yesterday is certainly George Russell. The Briton, who started third on the grid, certainly had podium potential, considering that Sergio Perez started from seventh position and that the #63 had Alex Albon next to him: as good as you want, but still on a Williams. As soon as the lights went out on the grid, however, Zandvoort was invaded by water. A torrential downpour that the teams had foreseen but many had underestimated. Unfortunately for Russell, Mercedes took a sensational turn, believing that the rain would not last long, and delayed the #63’s pit entry, ruining his race.

Russell’s words

So Russell commented on his team’s mistake: “The race is over before it even starts. The information we had about the weather was completely wrong. They told me the rain would last for two minutes: I could have managed it if that were the case, but the rain got heavier and heavier and lasted ten minutes. It was such a shame, we missed out on a podium. We then recovered well, but then I had a contact with Lando, an unfortunate racing incident which caused a puncture. It was disappointing as we had a fast car“.

“As a team, we need to review the information that comes to us. It’s not something to do with racing or strategy, but the weather was misjudged and it spoiled our afternoon“, he concluded. “We need to check what happened, because if the others decided to stop in the pits they had some information that we didn’t have, and we need to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistake“.

A race that started wrong…and ended worse

The ex Williams’ hopes of a podium vanished due to the sensational delay with which Mercedes chose to fit him with the intermediate tyres. Then, with a risky but profitable choice, Russell differentiated his strategy by choosing the hard ones and making himself the protagonist of an excellent comeback that had brought him into the points zone. But in the last stint he came into contact with Lando Norris, running into a puncture that definitively ousted him from the top-10.