Zandvoort, Ferrari replaces Leclerc chassis and gearbox

Now it’s also official. On Charles’s Ferrari Leclerc have been changed chassis and the transmission. The crash against the Monegasque’s barriers in yesterday’s Q3 at Zandvoort prompted the Maranello team to be very cautious: the crash occurred at low speed, but irreparably damaged both the gearbox and the chassis for the weekend. The fault of an angle of impact that first involved the front left and then the rear left, also affecting the rear.

The hypothesis of a substitution had already been formulated yesterday afternoon, but the official announcement came only a few minutes ago. The Monegasque he will not have to serve any penalty on the grid, as the transmission system will be replaced with a previously used one. Everything is ok also for the Williams of Logan Sargeant, the other car damaged in yesterday’s qualifying: the American will start tenth today.

Our Carlo Platella, sent to Zandvoort, “pinched” the old chassis on the Monegasque’s SF-23.

Leclerc’s power unit had already been replaced between PL3 and qualifying due to the presence of anomalous engine parameters. Yesterday the Monegasque risked elimination in Q1, saving himself by just a few thousandths. After a radio rebuke to race engineer Xavi Marcos, Leclerc qualified for Q3 before hitting the barriers at turn 9, ending his Saturday with a ninth place on the starting grid.