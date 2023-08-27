F1 Zandvoort, Magnussen replaces engine and gearbox: starting from pit lane

The starting grid of the Zandvoort Grand Prix changes again. Kevin Magnussen, after having replaced both the power unit and the gearbox with all-new components without prior approval from the technical delegate, he will in fact start from the pit lane. The Dane’s Haas will have new ICE, TC, MGU-H, ES, CE, EX and the gearbox: in fact, a deeply renewed car compared to yesterday.

Magnussen reached the fifth seasonal component for internal combustion engine, turbo and MGU-H (the limit is four), the third for energy store and control unit (the limit is two). The Dane is also on the fifth exchange of the four allowed throughout the year.

The new starting grid

For #20 – who has just renewed his contract with Haas – little changes. Yesterday he qualified in 18th place. Gaining one position are Valtteri Bottas and Liam Lawson, advancing to 18th and 19th position respectively.

Today’s starting grid will see Max Verstappen in pole position, with Lando Norris who will keep him company on the front row. George Russell and the surprise of qualifying Alex Albon will start in the second row. If the second row is all British, the third is all Spanish, with Fernando Alonso fifth and Carlos Sainz sixth. Followed by Sergio Perez – once again disappointing -, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, who should have replaced the chassis and gearbox. The Monegasque, however using old components, shouldn’t incur penalties.