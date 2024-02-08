Max is not the only thing from the Netherlands that wins prizes, the Grand Prix of Zandvoort does that too…

Are you looking forward to it again? The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort? It's that time again on Sunday, August 25 and we can't wait. Not just because of the race, but more because it will be high summer and hopefully we will be rid of that eternal rain and gray skies. But this is entirely beside the point of course.

But the race and the whole spectacle surrounding it also meet with our approval. And not just ours, also those of the people who know about it. This is evident from the fact that won two prizes at the Zandvoort Grand Prix at a prestigious Formula 1 gala.

Zandvoort Grand Prix wins big prizes

First, the promoter of the race was put in the spotlight. Director Robert van Overdijk was presented with the trophy for 'Promoter of the Year' by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali. And as if that wasn't enough, another price followed.

And that has everything to do with the fact that you and I were not allowed to go to Zandvoort by car, but had to rely on the bicycle and train. Partly because of this, the organization also won the sustainability award.

These are two important prizes for a relatively new race on the calendar. In its current form, the Zandvoort Grand Prix has only been held three times. And all three were won by Max Verstappen, we would like to add. And we, as true Dutch chauvinists, can be a little proud of that, we think!

GO HOLLAND GO!!

