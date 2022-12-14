The month of December 2022 can be defined as the month of ‘circuits’ for the future of F1, both in terms of established agreements and for the negotiations still in progress, for example, for the replacement of the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix. In any case, among the latest official news there was that of the contractual extension of Dutch Grand Prix, which will remain on the calendar up to and including 2025. In this way, the track of Zandvoort will continue to welcome the tide of fans Orangewho will go again a stone’s throw from the North Sea to support the home idol Max Verstappen.

However, the negotiations to stay in Formula 1 were anything but obvious. To admit it was directly Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Zandvoort track, who thus admitted all the difficulties encountered before signing to the microphones of De Telegraph: “Of course we are very satisfied and happy with where we are now, but it wasn’t an easy decision – has explained – the problem is financial. Rising costs and economic uncertainty are a concern”. The major anxieties to which he refers are mainly related to organizational costs and the high fee to be paid to F1, despite the sold out already registered for the 2023 Dutch GP.

“We have to compete with other countries, where the government is ready to contribute and where it sometimes pays almost a hundred million dollars a year to organize a competition – he agreed Jan lammers, former F1 driver and now Sporting Director of the Dutch GP – moreover, we would have to charge our visitors an entertainment tax imposed by the City of Zandvoort, and of course we don’t want that. It’s as if the City wants to capitalize on our success. While Zandvoort is in better shape than ever, the entrepreneurs and local residents attach great importance to the continuation of Formula 1 here, and I don’t think this is the way to treat others. I hope you use common sense. I was born and raised here and I hope they mend their ways and understand that this is not a good idea.”. With the new agreement, Zandvoort will continue the role of having been the only circuit to have hosted the 32 editions held so far in the Netherlands, with 2025 which will therefore represent the 35th edition.