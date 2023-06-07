It seems that the annual Max Verstappen festival in Zandvoort will become a biennial celebration.

We are already used to it, but it is still special that we have a Dutch Grand Prix again. Before the phenomenon Max Verstappen appeared on the scene that was completely unthinkable. Nevertheless, Zandvoort returned to the calendar. In fact, it was unanimously a ridiculously great success twice.

Is Zandvoort a fixed value on the F1 calendar? Well no. There are more privateers on the coast these days, which have much more to offer than Zandvoort. And we mainly mean money.

Even Spa, one of the most legendary and popular circuits on the calendar, is not sure of its place on the calendar. There was talk of the GP of Belgium being replaced by the GP of South Africa.

However, since yesterday we know that this will not continue for the time being. There were already some organizational problems anyway and now there is also a political factor. South Africa would supply weapons to Russia and that is of course a bit sensitive.

This again offers perspective for Belgium. In fact: according to the Belgian newspaper Le Soir the deal is almost done. Which deal? That Spa remains on the calendar, but alternates with Zandvoort. This should start next year, at least until 2030.

This is no surprise, because Prince Bernhard already said in March that the Dutch GP would probably not return annually. That would not work out financially, according to the prince. After all, there are locations that are financially more attractive for Formula 1.

Alternating with Spa would then be a nice compromise. No Grand Prix is ​​lost and there is a race nearby every year for both the Dutch and the Belgians. And variety is always good, right?

Source: Le Soir

