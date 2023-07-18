Zandvoort less orange since 2024?

The popularity and victories achieved by Max Verstappen in recent years have favored the return of Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in 2021, on the same track where teams and drivers haven’t set foot since 1986. Just as happens for Ferrari at Monza or Imola with the red tide in the grandstands, the last two editions of the Dutch GP have seen a real own wave of ‘Orange’ fans, almost all of them flocked to the shore of the North Sea to see their favorite at work. However, from 2024the number of tickets sold could be slightly lower than the peaks of recent seasons.

The entertainment tax

This is due to a decision taken by the City Council of Zandvoort, which from next year inwill introduce a tax on entertainment. In addition to the ordinary cost of the ticket, often criticized (not only in Holland) for being rather high, there will in fact be 3 euros more. A real tax which, according to the Council, will serve to cover the costs of the GP to manage the large flow of visitors, as well as interventions such as the closure of roads and waste disposal. The tax will then be charged to the GP organizer, who will transfer it to the ticket price.

The circuit protests, but accepts

A decision that inevitably caused discussion, but which was in any case accepted by the GP promoters: “We disagree because we think this event brings a lot of money and that the municipality can live off it for years to come – the director of the circuit had already stated Robert van Overdij – we are not responsible for it and we have no say in it, so if the tax is introduced, we will have to accept it ”.

Repercussions for the future?

The Dutch Grand Prix has an agreement with Formula 1 up to and including 2025, but the addition of this tax could ruin Zandvoort’s chances of remaining on the calendar, even more in the face of continuous requests from other countries to be able to enter the world championship in the coming years. Moreover, the 3 euro increase on the ticket does not concern only Formula 1, but also all the others events involving the presence of at least 10,000 spectators. Surprisingly, the city that hosts the Dutch GP, moreover, has a population of just under 18,000 inhabitants.