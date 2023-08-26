Busy Friday

McLaren And Alpha Tauri were, in very different ways, the two teams most protagonists on Friday in Zandvoort. The British team confirmed its great growth by conquering the first place in the standings in FP2, thanks to the time trial set by Lando Norris. Instead, the cold shower of the team from Faenza has arrivedinjury of Daniel Ricciardo, victim of an accident born from an attempt to avoid the other McLaren, that of Oscar Piastri, which in turn ended up against the barriers. The returning Australian will be replaced by the New Zealander Liam Lawsonat its absolute debut in F1.

Damage to be repaired

Just AlphaTauri and McLaren were also engaged on their respective single-seaters in the night between Friday and Saturday, thus breaking the curfew imposed by the FIA ​​and F1. For the Red Bull junior team it was a rather predictable decision, given that it was necessary to repair the AT04 damaged by Ricciardo and above all to adapt it in the best possible way to the arrival of the young rookie Lawson.

The Woking team found itself in a similar situation, forced to remedy the problems damage done by Plates to MCL60 #81.

No penalty

For both teams this curfew infraction will not result in penalties of any kind. The AlphaTauri has in fact ‘exceeded’ the working hours defined by the regulations for the first time in the season. As far as McLaren is concerned, however, this is the second curfew broken in 2023. This means that the Woking mechanics, between now and the end of the championship, will no longer be able to break the ban on night work, unless they incur a fine.