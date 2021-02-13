SCOTLAND (17 + 7): Sutherland, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Cummings, J. Gray, Thomson, Watson, M. Fagerson, Price, Russell, Van der Merwe, Lang, Harris, D.Graham and Hogg -Cherry, Kebble, Nel, R. Gray, G. Graham, Jones

essays: Graham (17 ‘), Hogg (24’, 64 ‘)

Conversions: Russell (18 ‘, 25’, 65 ‘)

Punishment blows: Russell (10 ‘)

Wales (8 + 17): W. Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau, Davies, Biggar, Williams, Tompkins, Watkin, Rees-Zammit and Halfpenny -Also played-

Essays: Rees-Zammit (37 ‘, 69’), Williams (50 ‘), W. Jones (54’)

Conversions: Sheedy (51 ‘)

Penalty shots: Halfpeny (7 ‘)

Referee: Matthew Carley, English. Red to Zander Fagerson in the 53rd minute.

Stadium: Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Match behind closed doors.