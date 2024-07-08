Argentine President Javier Milei attended a conservative conference in Balneário Camboriú over the weekend

The federal deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) said he was very envious of Argentines. Argentine President Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing) spoke at the Cpac Brazil (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action), on Sunday (7.Jul.2024), in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

“Seeing Milei on stage at Cpac today made me very envious of the Argentines”, declared the congresswoman on her X profile (ex-Twitter). She also stated: “Our time will come again”. According to Zanatta, the only option for 2026 is the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The 2024 Cpac was organized by ACU (American Conservative Union) and the YAF (Young Americans for Freedom), in partnership with the Conservative Legal Institute.