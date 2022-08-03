Alex Zanardi’s difficult period continues and for him there really seems to be no peace.
Over the last few hours in the home of the champion in Castelmaggiore, now living in Noventa Padovana, a fire broke out. Fortunately this has already been tamed by the fire brigade. It is not yet clear what caused the flames to flare up.
It will now be important to assess any damage to the machinery assisting Alex after the terrible accident that occurred 2 years ago (on 19 June 2020) in Pienza, near Siena, while the Bolognese was intent on taking part in a charity event with his handbike.
Zanardi will be transferred to a medical center in Vicenza. In all likelihood, he will find a place in the rehabilitation department of the San Bartolo hospital, a facility in which he had already been hospitalized a few months ago after the handbike accident.
The 2-time IndyCar champion and Paralympic multi-champion had been at home for almost 9 months, following the decision of the family to bring him back to the residence in Noventa Padovana to continue the rehabilitation process after the terrible accident in Pienza that had reduced him to the end of life just over two years ago.
Zanardi had ended up against a heavy vehicle, a truck, sustaining very serious injuries to the head and face. For this reason he had undergone several surgeries to reduce fractures and reconstruct the damaged parts of the face.
