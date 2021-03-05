Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Caio Zanardi, the coach of Khorfakkan, stressed the difficulty of the meeting against Al Dhafra tomorrow (Sunday) in the “19th round” of the Arab Gulf League, because the opponent has presented beautiful football in the recent period, has good players, and a good way of performance.

He said that his team prepared for the meeting strongly, amid the readiness of the players, and they know that they played a strong match against Al-Ahly youth, and we have to do better to achieve a positive result, and the match counts at 6 points, and winning it is a priority.

Zinardi indicated that he is not concerned about the position of his team in the ranking table, and said that “Eagles” is able to move away from this position, but in previous rounds, he faced the top teams, and yet he performed well.