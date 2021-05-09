Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Brazilian Caio Zanardi, Khorfakkan coach, stressed the importance of appearing in a good way against the “leader” in the two teams’ meeting next Tuesday, within the “26th round” of the Arab Gulf League, despite the difficulty of the confrontation between them, indicating that the pressure is on Al Jazeera, not on his team, because it plays. On the tournament.

He said that the first leg, which ended in the interest of “Al Nisour”, has become a thing of the past, and Al Jazeera is one of the teams competing for the title, and he is the first candidate for the championship.

He added: We are well prepared for the meeting, despite the lack of time, due to the successive matches, and there is not enough time to prepare, but we have to continue making positive offers, until we conclude the league in good condition, and I have confidence in the players, and we have achieved good numbers, and are able to finish the season in the best possible way.