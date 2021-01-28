Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan) – The Brazilian coach Caio Zinardi, Khorfakkan coach, stressed that his team benefited from the mistakes made in front of Shabab Al-Ahly, in the meeting that ended with five, indicating that he sat with the players, and they pledged to present their best against Al Ain in the Gulf League Al-Arabi, next Saturday, and said: Of course, I do not hold anyone responsible, but we have to present a big match and be sure of that.

He added: We know the opponent well, we played three games with him at the beginning of the season, we won the first and lost the second, and we tied one, and our meetings with him are always difficult, and he is one of the teams with a history in the competition, and we have all the respect and appreciation for him, and we are interested in showing well. In our stadium.

He said: We played a good game, at the conclusion of the first round, and we hope to continue the positive offers, and we have a goal to collect points, reach the safety zone, and all the meetings are difficult.

On the appearance of Paulino at a modest level, he said that the entire team presented a modest performance, and he expects a different level in front of the eye.