Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Hisn)

Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi is preparing the new duo who recently joined the team, Hamdan Al Kamali, who came from Al Nasr, and resident Medana Kasama, for the important match against Al Wasl in the second round of the ADNOC Professional League on Thursday at Zabeel Stadium.

He is also preparing a replacement for the expelled Ibrahim Cisse in the midfield, as the team played a large part of the Sharjah match with ten players, which affected the result of the match (4-1). The coach is expected to make important changes in the team’s defense and midfield, especially due to Al Wasl’s well-known offensive strength.

Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi confirmed that his team prepared intensively to face Al Wasl, stressing the importance of focus and caution on both the defensive and offensive sides during the match. Zanardi added that Al Wasl has a strong offensive machine that requires precise defensive organization and balance in the game.

He pointed out that the team has been studying Al Wasl’s strengths and weaknesses over the past period, and the players have been prepared in a manner that is commensurate with the importance of the match. Zanardi concluded his speech by saying: “We have to do our best in order to come out with a positive result, as such matches require the utmost discipline and seriousness to achieve victory, or at least a positive result.”