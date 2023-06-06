Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Brazilian Caio Zanardi, coach of the Ajman team, began his new mission with Al-Orange by rearranging the papers, as the coach canceled the Serbian camp, which was set by Goran, the former coach of the team, and was heading to set up a camp in another European country. The team will also start the first assembly at the beginning of next month, and Zanardi is currently working on Develop a preparation plan and the number of matches that the team needs to prepare for the next season.

The coach is also studying the team’s needs of foreign players and nationals despite the presence of most foreign players. Only the Slovenian Miral, the team’s defender, came out, and the substitute Tunisian defender, Nader Al-Ghandari, was hired, while the renewal with Bahraini Ali Modan, the team player who was on loan from Bahraini Riffa, was not decided, and the club’s management continues. With the Bahraini club, however, the entry of a number of our clubs with a request to borrow the player has disrupted the renewal settlement for another season so far.

At the time, the Moroccan team Walid Azaro, the Tunisian Firas Belarabi and the Congolese Prestige Mbongo are on the list, in addition to the renewal of the Moroccan Issam Fayez in the resident category, in addition to the fact that most of the national players have continuous contracts with the club.

The only challenge for the club’s management remains his departure from Firas Belarabi, in light of the offers that the club receives in exchange for dispensing with his services, especially since the player’s contract continues until the end of next season, and in the event of his departure, the club will enter into new negotiations to sign a deal in the midfield that will need to renew blood. .

On the other hand, the club’s management thanked the Serbian coach Goran Tovjdzic, who terminated his contract with the club and moved to lead the Al-Nasr team in the new season. Whether the level of results or the sixth place of the team in the league standings table for the first time in its history and reaching point 44, which represents the highest percentage of points obtained by the team in the Professional League.