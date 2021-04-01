Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi, Khorfakkan coach, said that his team’s meeting against Ajman the day after tomorrow (Saturday), in the “round 23” of the Arab Gulf League, was very important for “Al Nisour” in order to compensate for the loss against Ittihad Kalba in the last match.

He added: The pause helped us prepare well for the meeting, and we can restore the efforts of Brazilian Paulino in the “orange” meeting. The player is of great importance to the team, the competitor is from advanced teams and plays well, and he has the ambition to escape from the dangerous area, and we realize that he is coming to win, so we have to pay attention. And our lines are well secured.

Zinardi pointed to the importance of finishing the season in the best way, and said that the last four rounds are important and that Khorfakkan enters to reap positive results.