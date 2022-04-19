Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Fujairah)

Al-Ittihad learned that Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi had entered the interest of Dibba Al-Fujairah, the first division champion and first qualifier for the ADNOC Professional League, to lead the team next season, succeeding Serbian coach Zoran, who led the team in the first league.

Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi had coached Al-Nasr and Khorfakkan in the professional league, and was dismissed from the training of Khorfakkan before the end of the first round of the current season, despite the “Nours” providing distinguished levels in the tournament.

The administration of “Al-Nawakhatha” began arranging the team’s papers, in preparation for the next difficult season for the team in its third participation in the era of professionalism.