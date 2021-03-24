Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

“Al Ittihad” learned that the football company at Khorfakkan is about to renew the contract with Brazilian Caio Zanardi (47 years), coach of “Eagles” for a new season, after the successes he achieved with the team this season, reaching “Point 21”, and moving away from the relegation struggle, Zanardi, who had previously trained Al-Nasr in two terms, was appointed just before the start of the season, and led Khorfakkan in 22 matches in the Arabian Gulf League, during which he achieved 6 wins and a draw 3 times, while he lost 13 meetings, and a session is held with the coach within days to discuss the terms of the contract, and review Plan next season.