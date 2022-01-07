A month at the Ravenna Hyperbaric Center under the care of Doctor Pasquale Longobardi, a structure that has a close relationship with Doctor Costa, former guardian angel of the World Championship and his great friend: Alex Zanardi this card is played in the umpteenth challenge that destiny has reserved for him, that is to try to overcome the terrible accident that involved him on 19 June 2020 during a handbike race in which, going out of the trajectory, he ended up against a heavy vehicle (innocent) .

His wife Daniela had anticipated that the return home during the holidays would be followed by cycles of treatment in specialized centers. What awaits him in Ravenna is part of this program. Corriere Romagna reported the news, underlining that in the past the hyperbaric center of Ravenna had also followed Mick Doohan after the 1992 Assen accident e Valentino Rossi, who had fractured his tibia and fibula at Mugello in 2010 and returned to the track just 40 days later. The Center specializes in the treatment of trauma through oxygen therapy. After the accident, Zanardi underwent a maxillofacial operation that lasted three hours and last December 20 he returned home where he is followed by a therapist.

The ‘menu’ of the rehabilitation by Zanardi includes physical, neurological and speech therapy exercises, with Alex spending most of the day in a wheelchair and not lying in bed. Oxygen therapy should help the Castelmaggiore sample speed up his recovery process.