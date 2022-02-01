Behind the scenes of the Qurinale: the politicians pass, the officials remain

The tasty background on the re-election of Sergio Mattarella to the Presidency of the Republic solicits a comparison between Ugo Zampettidescribed by some as the true “eminence gray” of the operation, and the mythical Gaetano Gifuni, a “shadow” official at the time of Oscar Luigi Scalfaro and Carlo Azeglio Ciampi. In the halls of power it is often the most discreet voices that are most listened to. Without theorising that “deep state” that disturbs the sleep of many conspiracy theorists, anyone who knows the public administration knows that politicians pass, while officials stay: consequently, they are often the ones who pull the levers of command.

“Parolina” Gifuni: from Fanfani to Ciampi, always in the shadows

Gifuni was a classic example of this trend. A very fine jurist, at the age of 43 he was called by Amintore Fanfani to head the general secretariat of the Senate and remained there much longer than his mentor, also holding the same role with his five successors: Spagnoli, Morlino, Colombo, Cossiga and Malagodi. Twelve years later, in 1987, Fanfani himself named him minister of relations with the Parliament, in what was to be his last government. Despite the very short duration of the executive (just three months), Gifuni returned to Palazzo Madama, where he experienced the transition from the First to the Second Republic. In 1992 Scalfaro chose him as general secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, a role in which he was confirmed by Ciampi. Of both he was a very discreet and balanced prompter, to the point of deserving not one, but two really eloquent nicknames: “Little word” And “Prudenziano”. Father of the actor Fabrizio Gifuni (who among others also played Alcide De Gasperi and Aldo Moro), the Apulian from Lucera passed away in 2018, aged 86.

Zampetti’s experience in the rooms of power

Equally long and significant was the 72-year-old’s institutional path Ugo Zampetti, whose name has sprung up both among the numerous “lost votes” of the Quirinale, and in the reconstructions of many experts on the dynamics of the election. Arrived in Montecitorio in 1976, served in Parliamentary Reports, in the Fine Arts Education Commission, as Secretary of the 1st Constitutional Affairs Commission, Director of the Research and Institutional Documentation Office of the Studies Service, Director of the General Secretariat for Administrative Control, in the Planning Office and Legislative Coordination, of which he later became head. From 1999 to 2014 it was Secretary General of the Chamber of Deputies, a role in which he was of fundamental support for the protagonists of the various political phases. When the Five Star Movement appeared on the scene, however, the first impact was conflictual, with the grillini in open contrast against the “Grand Commis” and its rich emoluments. His diplomatic ability allowed him to juggle the support of other political forces and a sort of “tutoring” done in Luigi Di Maiowho having come to the office of Vice-President of the Chamber at the age of 26 and with no institutional experience was in great need of his expert advice.

Bisignani’s prediction on Zampetti kingmaker

On February 16, 2015, just 13 days after his first election, Sergio Mattarella entrusted Zampetti with the role of Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, where he replaced Donato Marrawhich he had joined Giorgio Napolitano for 9 years. A task that Zampetti carries out without compensation, but certainly not without power. Luigi Bisignani he had written it in unsuspecting times in “Il Tempo”: “Ugo Zampetti appears immovable and, like the true kingmaker he is, is playing an underground double game by pressing on Mattarella’s reconfirmation at least until the end of the pandemic or, alternatively, to secure his super position, betting all the chips on his favorites, Paolo Gentiloni and Marta Cartabia ”. Mission accomplished: once again the real kingmakers are not the politicians who self-attribute this role in a smashing way, but the regulars of the Palace, who know how to move in silence.

The actor Fabrizio Gifuni, son of Gaetano

