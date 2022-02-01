Maurizio Zamparini died, at the age of 80, last night after being hospitalized in the Cotignola clinic, in the province of Ravenna, due to the worsening of his conditions following peritonitis.

Entrepreneur in the field of construction and large-scale distribution, he was first president of Venezia, which he brought to Serie A, and then of Palermo, under whose management he lived memorable seasons, with qualifications for the Uefa Cup and the Europa League and the showcase of players like Cavani, Pastore, Amauri and Dybala. A long ride up to financial difficulties and the failure of the rosanero club which also led to Zamparini’s exit from the world of football.