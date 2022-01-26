Former Governor Juan S. Millán has a habit of being accompanied by a third party when he meets with a person he does not trust. The reason: there will always be a quality witness in case that character who is not trustworthy tries to bring water to his mill by misrepresenting what was said, discussed or agreed at that table.

Yesterday we corroborated that former Governor Mario López Valdez, Malova, is an outstanding disciple of whom he calls “political father.”

It turns out that, after a long insistence by Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum, Malova decided yesterday to accept his invitation to meet with him.

It is well known that between López Valdez and Zamora Gastélum there is a long-standing cold relationship, especially since 2010 when “Marito”, as a candidate for mayor of Ahome, fought hard to make Malova lose his land, in the gubernatorial elections that year. Of course, it was worth nothing: López Valdez won throughout the state, including Ahome where, incidentally, Zamora was defeated as municipal president by Zenén Xóchihua Enciso, from the Malovista team.

In the middle of last year, however, during a casual meeting in Los Mochis, after the constitutional election on June 6, Malova returned Zamora’s greeting and he grabbed hold of her to request a “short” meeting.

Malova told her yes, but didn’t say when.

After the insistence, yesterday López Valdez finally met with the senator. As the Millanist book marks, the former governor did not go alone, but was accompanied by a character he trusted, former federal deputy Bernardino Antelo Esper, son of one of his best friends, Bernardino Antelo Vilches.

It is said, it is rumoured, it is commented, that the purpose of “Marito” that explains his obsession to meet with López Valdez is one and that is how he raised it yesterday:

Mario Zamora Gastélum proposed to Malova a kind of alliance to take control of the PRI’s State Directive Committee.

The senator was prodigal in explaining the advantages that such an alliance would have for both. He assured that he brings all the support of the national president of the PRI, Alito Moreno, to operate the change of state leadership and that, if Malova joins them, they will be able to impose a president related to the three, regardless of what the bases say.

Zamora has, as the main card to preside over the state tricolor, Gómer Monárrez Lara, who in 2010 led the young supporters of Malova in his campaign for the governorship. During López Valdez’s six-year term, he was undersecretary of Social Development (what today is Welfare) and a local deputy.

THOUSAND WORDS. During the meeting, we are informed, former Governor López Valdez said little. He seemed level-headed, too serious, even if we take into account his generally warm and cheerful disposition.

As for Bernardino, he limited himself, in silence, to fulfilling his role as a witness to what was said there.

Overall, the only talker of the unusual meeting was Mario Zamora. As we usually say, he didn’t stop her mouth.

On the planet Zamora, if he achieves the support of López Valdez, he will have an open letter to “place himself” throughout Sinaloa with total confidence, in his capacity as senator, and thus consolidate his project to be re-elected in the Senate of the Republic in 2024 to be in a position to compete for the governorship again in 2027.

What would be the result of such an atypical meeting? Mario & Mario or Mario vs. Mario? Time and facts will resolve this doubt.

Spoiler: as far as is known, in the list of topics that interest Malova, nothing to do with the PRI appears, not even in last place. And with the last name Zamora, less.