Zamora Company, the Cartagena family business, which this year celebrates its 75th anniversaryIt is a double celebration, since recently some of the company’s brands have been awarded in the spirits category in two internationally prestigious competitions: the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the SIP Awards.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is regarded as the most influential spirits competition and medal winners represent some of the best products from around the world. It was founded in the year 2000 and emerged with the purpose of highlighting and recognizing the exceptionality and quality of spirits in different categories. The selection of the winners is made by a panel of judges made up of seasoned experts in the industry, including from well-known mixologists to journalists and restaurant owners who test everything blindly, as part of this careful and strict evaluation process of each one of the products.

Zamora Company managed to position itself in the SFWSC list of winners, obtaining two “Double Gold” medals and three Gold medals with products and innovations from different company brands. The «Double Gold» medals have been obtained by Martin Miller’s Gin 9 Moons, a gin aged for 9 months in American oak barrels and Yellow Rose Outlaw whiskey made 100% with corn.

Licor 43, brand origin of the company that this year is celebrating its anniversary, achieved a Gold medal with Licor 43 Horchata, which is the fusion of Licor 43 Original with traditional Valencian horchata and others with Licor 43 Carajillo RTD, which fuses the essence of Licor 43 with 100% Mexican coffee. The latest release that has been added to the Zamora Company portfolio, Villa Massa Amaretto, a sweet and smooth artisanal liqueur made with Sicilian almonds, has been another of the award-winning products in this elite competition.

The SIP Awards were created to be able to know what the consumer thought about the different products available in the market. The objective was to strategically gather and choose people who regularly consume a product to decide which brands deserve this award, blindly testing the products selected for tasting in various categories.

Again Licor 43, has had an important role in the list of winners of the SIP Awards. Specifically, Licor 43 Fresco Lemon that combines Licor 43 Original with fruit juices, has obtained the Best of Class I Platinum I Consumers’ Choice Award in the RTD category, ready-to-drink products. On the other hand, the innovation of Licor 43 Horchata has achieved the Double Gold in the category of liquor cream.

Villa Massa Amaretto, achieved the Best of Class I Platinum I Innovation Award, while Villa Massa Limoncello, made with lemons from Sorrento, has obtained the Platinum I Consumers’ Choice Award. For its part, Yellow Rose Outlaw has won the Double Gold I Innovation Award