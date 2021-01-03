Farmers protest update: The farmer movement on the main border of Delhi is going to be more than a month. The farmers are mainly on the Singhu Border, Tikari Border and UP Gate. Meanwhile, different views of his movement are being seen. A few days ago the digital platform of the Kisan movement was launched on the Singhu border. It is being handled by the youth from the IT cell farmers and farmers. Everyday information about the farmers’ movement is being made available to the people through the platform. A similar scene is also visible on the ticking border. The organization named Zamindara student sabha has become the voice of the farmers present on the Tikari border and is working daily to bring the color of the movement to the world.

Different colors of peasant movement visible

A tent is installed near the main platform of the farmers’ movement on the ticker border. Some people are present inside the tent all the time. They keep an eye on the stage and the surrounding activities. Upon inquiring, it was found that these people are actually working as IT cells of farmers. Whatever announcements are made from the platform, whatever new updates are coming out of the movement, these people fast forward them to each farmer through social media.

Inderjit, the IT cell head of the Zamindara Students Association, works closely with some youth. Facebook and Twitter both update the movement from the JSO page on social media platforms. All the youth who are taking the front are students of different disciplines. There are some people who are completing college and doing jobs elsewhere. The youth have played the most important role in getting the presence of the farmer movement on social media.

Farmers handling digital platform

This organization named JSO means Zamindara Student Sabha was formed in the year 2016. The organization started from Haryana has got hold in eight districts of Rajasthan and 12 districts of western Uttar Pradesh today. People of the organization claim that in many colleges and universities of Haryana, their organization has also made a strong position in the student union elections and many of its representatives are part of the student union today. Zamindara Student Assembly general secretary Meet Mann told that there are currently 28 thousand 352 active members in his organization.

Ever since the Kisan agitation started, till date, about 150-200 members of this organization are present at the ticking border at all times. They are taking responsibility from handling social media to providing goods for the farmers. The organization’s general secretary Meet Mann said, “When these people tweet an issue of farmers together, they easily make it the top trending issue on Twitter. About 150-200 members of them are on the border all the time But they are present and are sending every new information to the people through social media. “

Voice of Zamindara student gathering is also reaching

The organization claims that its main objective is to save and enhance the village atmosphere. For every facility from education to sports, children have to go to the city, the main purpose of the organization is to stop it. Every man associated with the land is a zamindar and the organization works for the same. This is the reason for naming the Zamindara Student Assembly. It also has a wing Zamindara Socialist Organization, which includes festival students. There is also a claim that a total of 22 libraries are running in different villages of Haryana with its help, where not only books are available for the farmers but other facilities are also being provided.

From old age pension to providing cheap seeds to farmers, registration of crop and employment related information for youth is also done in the library. At present, the organization is also running langar on the ticker border and it is also the responsibility of providing ration and vegetables to other langars. Regarding the fund, the general secretary of the organization said that the people present in the village send ration etc.

The murder of the young woman in the new year party in Khar was ruthless, still not solved the murder

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said – We should release the vaccine soon