Interviewed by Sportweek, the former blue judges the five team-mates from the 2006 World Cup who coach in Serie B (plus Buffon who plays): “I didn’t think so, but they have charisma, personality and passion”
From Qatar to Italy, from the World Cup to the Serie B of the former champions. Again, of the world. Six, to be precise, five on the bench and one still on the pitch, who on July 9, 2006 lit up the night in Berlin with stars. Azure.
#Zambrotta #world #champions #charisma #personality
Leave a Reply