The Peruvian soccer players They have been known for throwing ostentatious parties for their families and, on this occasion, the protagonist of a controversial celebration was Carlos Zambrano, who celebrated the birthday of his wife, María Succar, with several celebrities last October 21. The event did not go unnoticed by users and controversy broke out after several noticed that attendees threw ‘dollars’ into the air.

What happened on Carlos Zambrano’s wife’s birthday?

The controversy of the Zambrano party For his wife it started from the chosen date, since last Saturday Alianza Lima lost the opportunity to lead the League 1 tournament after drawing 0-0 against ADT. In addition, several players from the squad attended the meeting.

Celebrities were also present at the party, such as Rafael Cardozo, Jefferson Farfán’s niece Ximena Peralta and Vanessa López. The latter shared the details of the meeting on her Instagram account. There A video could be seen of attendees throwing wads of alleged dollar bills into the air.

In a clip he also captured Ximena placing the ‘dollars’ on her body, while dancing, and they fell to the floor. It should be noted that until now it is not known whether they were paper or real.

Did Carlos Zambrano striptease his wife?

Carlos Zambrano He has shown that he has great trust with his partner, María Succar. At the party he held for her, some celebrities, like Rafael Cardozo, recorded the precise moment in which the Alianza Lima soccer player performed a personal dance for his wife.

While the player was doing an alleged striptease act, those present did not stop encouraging him to continue.

