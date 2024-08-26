Mexico City.- The last leader of the PRD, Jesús Zambrano, called on his coreligionists Araceli Saucedo and José Sabino to maintain “congruence” to avoid that, with their eventual votes, they could help Morena to obtain the majority in the Senate.

This afternoon, Salcedo and Sabino registered as senators of the Republic and announced that they could issue a statement in the next few hours.

This afternoon, in the Senate of the Republic, Manuel Velasco, the next leader of the Green Ecologist Party, assumed that the Morena, PT and PVEM coalition already had the votes of the three senators they need to reach the coveted qualified majority. “There has been much speculation about how Morena and the Government could obtain those votes in this Chamber,” Zambrano said in a message on his social networks.

“Therefore, today it is necessary and urgent to raise our voices with energy to make an emergency call, so that the entire opposition as a whole forms a Containment Block to avoid the mortal and dictatorial blow to our Constitution, and to stop the hawks who want to start a political persecution against the opposition, as they already threatened the councilor and the two councilors of the INE with impeachment for having voted against this undue overrepresentation.”

Zambrano said that he remained confident that the senator-elect from Michoacán and the senator-elect from Tabasco would vote in accordance with the democratic principles of the party. “Do not betray the women and men who gave you their trust, and contribute thereby to stopping the intended reforms of Morena. “I emphasize the PRD representation in this legislative body, because the versions have become more pronounced in the sense that they have already committed themselves to the Government. Rest assured that a huge sector of society will recognize their consistency and courage. It is for Mexico, for the democratic values ​​and social justice for which we have fought for so many years. We are confident that they will act accordingly,” he asked.