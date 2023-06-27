Alejandro Zambra during the presentation of his book ‘Children’s Literature’ at the En Otras Palabras Festival, which was held until May 31 at the CaixaFòrum in Barcelona. Sara Fontsere Cots

“My relationship with soccer is not literary, but my link with literature does have, in a certain way, a soccer origin. My greatest influences as a writer were not the gigantic novel by Marcel Proust nor the enduring poems by César Vallejo or Emily Dickinson or Enrique Lihn, but the radio broadcasts of Vladimiro Mimica. No reading was as decisive for me as the elegant spoken prose of the famous cantagols”, confesses Alejandro Zambra in his story Introduction to soccer sadness.

Mimica, now an adviser to the government of his countryman Gabriel Boric in the organization of the 2023 Pan American Games, thanks in a timid tone. “Alejandro was kind enough to send me the book and I am proud to thank him. At 77 years of age, there is nothing left but to value each act of recognition”.

Zambra, based in Mexico, launched Children’s literature (Anagram) and in the soccer story to which we mention the references to his education are many and tasty. “Vladimiro’s voice was synonymous with football joy, but also, more than once, I listened again to his stories of painful defeats immersed in the magical thought that the recording would not repeat reality but would create a new one, not too different or splendid, a world perhaps just as atrocious but in which at least my team would now win. It is seen that he already suffered from chronic football sadness at that time ”.

Zambra recalls the self-inflicted wound by Cóndor Rojas at the Maracana that earned Chile a FIFA sanction. And the goals of Iván Zamorano at Real Madrid, and the triumphs of the Chilean team in the 2015 and 2016 Copas Américas that broke a century of curses and established the syndrome of sadness among the fans. But he establishes as a breaking point for the “small team” the triumph of Colo Colo -his club- in the 1991 Copa Libertadores, when democracy had just returned to the country.

It is there that Vladimiro Mimica speaks for the entire town to represent the victory of a white bride who long postponed the trip to the altar to give herself that unique night for the most popular club in the country. His radio account -accompanied by the comments of the idol Carlos Caszely- became a cassette that was a best seller and that fans still treasure with nostalgia in this time of few international joys.

Alejandro Zambra (47) was born in Villa Portales, grew up in Valparaíso, studied at the National Institute and is the author of several of the referential novels of Chilean literature of the century, such as bonsai, The private life of trees either Ways to come home. And like Roberto Bolaño, he does not hide his passion for soccer, although he admits that he once reneged. He excuses himself in his youth, in his adolescent love for Anastasia and for the “anti-soccer impulse linked to my careerism and the desire to belong to that community of skeptical, critical and chamulent intellectuals who despised soccer”. That is why he himself regrets not having been available for the massive celebration that meant qualifying for the World Cup in France 98 after a long absence, since he was devoted to other sentimental needs.

The most exciting thing about Zambra is that he establishes in his short essay the inescapable paternal relationship in learning the game. The one that came from our parents and the one that we will give to our children. “It was, for us, the only perceptible form of masculine sadness. We lived in a world of shit, but the only thing that seemed to affect the men was an adverse result of the game on Sunday.

Zambra, now in Mexico and with globalized soccer, dominated by petrodollars, stars and television broadcasts, longs for the poetry on the radio, the scribbles in the stadium and the protective hand of his father when sadness fell on us.