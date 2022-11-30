“The methodology presented today is a winner. Having seen so many professionals at these tables who deal with different fields, but who create synergy and manage to present such an integrated project, gives the measure and figure of how this is actually a beautiful working method . This project is also a stimulus to the institutions because, essentially, it tells us how the available resources can be spent correctly and effectively, so that the health of citizens improves. In these 2 years of the pandemic, we have seen the need to implement the territorial medicine, to be close to citizens, even those of small towns, in inland areas, and how difficult it is to do with limited resources”. Thus Senator Ylenia ZAMBI, secretary of the X Permanent Commission for social affairs, health, public and private work, social security, speaking this morning at the presentation of the ‘Pnrr Imid Acamdemy’, the first shared design standard for the candidacy for the National Recovery Plan funds intended for healthcare.

As was recalled during the event – held in the Sala Caduti of Nassirya of the Senate of the Republic, by FB & Associati, with the unconditional contribution of Pfizer – Component 2 of Mission 6 made available 1.67 billion euros for Innovation, research and digitization of the national health service, but the resources are unused due to the complexity and difficulty of creating projects capable of taking into account the numerous parameters that limit access.

“Since the last legislature – adds Senator Elisa Pirro, of the X Commission – we have been committed to guaranteeing constant listening to patient associations and doctors to detect all the requests useful to the institutions for the improvement of health services. I am sure that methodological standards such as the one presented today are of great help both to us as institutions and to those who primarily work in the presentation and implementation of Pnrr projects”.

Regarding the importance of health data, “it is essential – underlines Pirro – that they also come from general practitioners, mainly from them” and must be included “in a flow of information that also passes to the specialists who are in charge of the person ” and which collects them “in the electronic health record, which cannot be just a container from which fundamental data such as performance cannot be extrapolated. It must also be a continuous flow of data for the political decision-maker – he concludes – to make the right decisions ”.