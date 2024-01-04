Zambia on Thursday postponed the start of the school year by three weeks, in light of the high number of deaths linked to cholera in the southern African country.

In doing so, Zambia repeats the actions it took in January 2018.

Media reported on Thursday that the reopening of schools has been suspended until at least January 29, as part of the measures taken to contain the outbreak of the disease, which has infected 3,757 people and killed 128 others across the country since last October.

Yesterday, Wednesday, witnessed the highest daily death rate recorded, as 16 deaths due to this disease were announced.